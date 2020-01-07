Focused on Mississippi: Mardi Gras King Cakes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you are in a “let-down” after Christmas and New Years then you need to broaden your cultural horizon and embrace the current season, Mardi Gras!

As far as Mardi Gras celebrations go, the first thing that comes to mind is probably a parade or a bunch of parades like in New Orleans. But by far, the most common ingredient of the season is something you can buy in your grocery store.

The tastiest constituent of Mardi Gras is the King Cake. Mitchell Moore at Campbell’s Bakery said when he bought the bakery, they didn’t make a King Cakes.

“But we got, I can’t tell you how many calls once the season started, ‘Hey. Are y’all making king cakes, are y’all making king cakes,'” said Moore.

So, they did their research.

“My brother was down in New Orleans. He got some, came through Picayune and picked up some from Paul’s and brought them all back,” explained Moore. “We tried several different ones and came up with our own.”

After putting it on the market and listening to suggestions from customers, here is what the Jackson King Cake is.

“Made from scratch yeast bread, with butter, cinnamon, and sugar and then we top it with the classic icing sugars, the lavender, yellow and green. That’s the traditional one,” said Moore. “We do fillings as well, but really the traditional one that people want the most of, is just the plain cinnamon-sugar.

But naturally, ours has the traditional plastic baby inside.

“Epiphany comes from the Greek word ‘to show.’ And so it’s said Jesus showed himself to the Three Wise Men on that day and to commemorate that, we put a tiny little plastic baby inside the King Cake baked right in,” said Moore.

Campbell’s Bakery will sell the Jackson King Cake until midnight on Fat Tuesday, which is on February 25, 2020.

The Mardi Gras parade in Vicksburg is Saturday February 22. Jackson’s, Laurel’s, and Hattiesburg’s parade is February 15. Natchez is on February 21.