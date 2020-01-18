Focused on Mississippi: Marshall Ramsey – He “draws” his own conclusions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Marshall Ramsey creates not only words but thoughts and ideas and opinions – mostly his – in our minds with the cartoons he creates. Some of the situations he draws are so obvious they fall right out of the sky – sort of like the five inches on rain on Governor Reeves’ inauguration parade day. Other days, he just comes to the office with no more on than a deadline looming before him and a blank page on his desk.

“Yea, I always joke that there’s probably a dent in my desk where I beat my head against the desk every day,” said Ramsey, political cartoonist.

But with the legislative session just getting underway, Marshall Ramsey should have a gold mine of material to draw from.

“I always tell people I have a crack team of comedy writers up at the State Capitol that give me material.”

So how does one come to the decision to be a political cartoonist? It began as a youngster in church for Marshall Ramsey. Not by divine revelation, but by his mom’s inspiration as a way to keep him quiet.

“She gave me crayons and paper. That’s before we had the kid’s church bulletins. Lot of truth to that believe it or not. But mom was an art teacher and discovered early on that I could draw. And I grew up in a family that literally my parents would make us all sit around the diner table and talk about what was going on in the world. This is the 70s in Georgia, Jimmy Carter’s running, we had Watergate and I remember turning to the editorial page and seeing these great cartoons of big teeth Jimmy Carter and everything else and I was like, ‘I want to do that.’ In fact, I walked up to my dad and said, ‘I want to be an editorial cartoonist,’ and he looked at me and he said, ‘You’re going to be the best one ever.’ Ah, you know, I don’t think that I can change the world. But I do want to at least make people think. And people say, ‘I don’t agree with your cartoon.’ That’s okay. As long as you are thinking about what you believe, that’s okay. I just want to make people think.

Marshall Ramsey – he gets us to draw our own conclusions because he draws his own conclusions for us every day.

Ramsey is the Editor-At-Large for Mississippi Today, Mississippi’s online news service. Find them at www.Mississippitoday.org.