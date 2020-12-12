Focused on Mississippi: Meridian Museum of Art

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Trees of Christmas has been one of the primary fundraisers for the upkeep of the Merrehope tour home in Meridian for over half a century. The Meridian Museum of Art supplied and decorated one of the trees, and it’s a special year for them, too.

“And it’s our golden anniversary, and that is why we have all the gold ornaments on the tree. We pride ourselves in being an outlet for those who want to enjoy art, for those who are artist and want to display their work. We have some of the longest running exhibits, like the Bi-State Exhibit, which features Mississippi-Alabama artists. We have adult classes, children’s classes, and of course, all our exhibits during the year. You can come visit our museum 11:00 till 3:00 everyday Tuesday through Saturday. It’s free. Bring your children, bring your grandma, bring anybody you want. If you like to see some art and fine art, you need to come see our exhibits,” said Marsha Iverson, the education director of the museum.

I had been introduced to the Meridian Museum of Art several years ago by my artist friend Rick Anderson from Clinton. He had been awarded top honors in the Bi-State Art Exhibit that year, and frankly, I was impressed by two things. First, the quality of the museum. Two, the quality of the visual artists we have in Mississippi, as well as Alabama, who had pieces hanging at the exhibit. And I guess a third thing I was impressed by, it’s free. So, if you go see the Merrehope trees this year, leave time to visit the Meridian Museum of Art.

For more information on the museum and admission, click here.

