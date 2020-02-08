Focused on Mississippi: Nandy’s Candy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cards, flowers and sweet sentiments are expected for Valentine’s Day. But somewhere along the way, chocolate worked itself into the mix. It now has a preeminent position, to the point where Nandy’s Candy in Jackson places Valentine’s Day right up there with Christmas, in a way.

“This is the busiest volume in the shortest amount of time. So, as I say, Christmas is the marathon. This is the sprint,” said Nandy’s Candy owner, Emmie King.

Her mother, Nancy, started Nandy’s Candy back in 1980, and it’s more than a candy store. They make their own creations in the back, kind of like a small-scale Willie Wonka’s, but without the weirdness. It’s also kinda like Santa’s workshop right before Valentine’s, too.

“Yes. I mean, we are trying to get all of our shelves stocked. Right now, I’m looking at these and I’m thinking, ‘we need some more.’ I know I’m going to be here late night and the next few days doing some nut clusters, and we’ll be running more centers,” said King.

Nandy’s Candy has become a Jackson institution over the years, but that really wasn’t what King’s mother had in mind when she opened the place.

“Me going back to school, my sister going back to school, she loved chocolate. She learned it in high school at Kegs in Houston, Texas. And she said I want to do something I love, so she started it,” explained King.

She kept Nandy’s secret ingredient, the one that set them apart as a candy store and manufacturer from the beginning. The thing you really have to have to evolve into an icon and mandatory at Valentine’s, especially.

“For me, it’s love. That you love a product. The business itself, like selling and being with people. And being able to create something every day. I love to get in here and do our formulas. It’s something tangible, that you connect to people. You connect with what you’re selling,” stated King.

But Nandy’s Candy’s love of the product is that intangible ingredient that leaves such a sweet aftertaste long after we’ve finished their chocolate.

One change King has instituted is that you can buy Nandy’s Candy online. They ship all over the country and the world.