Focused on Mississippi: The Frank & Virginia Williams Collection of Lincolniana

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – At the entrance to the Mitchell Library on the campus of Mississippi State at Starkville is an interesting sign some may think is in an odd place – that being “Mississippi.” It’s for the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library as well as the Frank and Virginia Williams Collection of Lincolniana.

Grant’s path to the Presidency started when he captured Vicksburg in the Civil War. But still, it seems odd that his Library is in Mississippi, but that’s another story for another day. Let’s just deal with the Lincoln Collection right now. What is it and why is it here and what is so significant about it?

Dr. John Marszalek, Director of the Grant Library, says Lincoln is an appropriate accompaniment for Grant. Retired Chief Justice Frank Williams of the Rhode Island Supreme Court donated it.

“And he was so pleased with everything he saw that was happening with the Grant material that he decided he was going to bring his collection here,” explained Marszalek. “And particularly he said, to the South. Because he thought Southerners would appreciate this and would benefit from this more than any other place in the country.”

The collection is the culmination of a lifetime of gathering Lincoln memorabilia by Chief Justice Williams. He started when he was young, when much more was available and he saved it all.

“It is the best private collection of Lincoln material any place in the world. And we have it here. So, scholars who want to come here and study both Lincoln and Grant, the Civil War, can come to Mississippi State,” said Marszalek. “We just have an enormous number of things and people are going to get to see things that they didn’t know existed. And they are going to be seeing it here at Mississippi State.”

Not since the White House in 1865 have Lincoln and Grant been this close together. Odd as it may seem, it’s right here in Mississippi. The President of the Union and the General most directly related to the fate of our state during the Civil War, both with extensive memorabilia and papers now housed here, at Mississippi State University.

And as for George Washington, we have at least one item related to him nearby. His signature is on a letter displayed at the museum at Grand Gulf Park in Claiborne County.