Focused on the Holidays: Pre-Black Friday Deals

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Millions of shoppers will head to stores looking for Black Friday deals.

The Outlets of Mississippi is one of several stores that will be open Thanksgiving night to offer pre-Black Friday deals.

Kathy Hackshaw is the General Manager of the Outlets. “Everybody has Black Friday deals. We open up at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. All the stores are gearing up for it. They are excited. It’s a fun time of year if you’re in retail,” said Hackshaw.

The Outlets reportedly started getting ready for the big weekend in January 2019. Most of the items in stores will start at 70% off.

Nationally, retail sales are expected to grow this year. According to the National Retail Federation, in-store shoppers are expected to spend at least $727.9 billion this year.

Cyber Monday is always expected to beat out Black Friday. According to Hackshaw, 2019 is a good year for growth in retail. “People talk about online sales, but there’s still less of a tenth on overall sales. Retailers are expecting a really good holiday season this year,” said Hackshaw.