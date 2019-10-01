Folks line up to work at the State Fair

The lines started at 6:00 am and people are still standing in line to apply for jobs at the Mississippi State fairgrounds. Organizers are no longer taking applications but they say people can drop by to see if any more openings are available.

Organizers say they are no longer taking applications from those interested in working at the MS State Fair. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Applicants swamped the area early to apply for the part-time jobs. At mid-morning, two hundred applications had been submitted.

North American Midway Entertainment says all of the applicants will have to go through a background check.

12 News Shay O’Connor will have more on this story throughout the day.