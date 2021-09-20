Fomby named as special agent in charge of the FBI Jackson Field Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Department of Justice, director Christopher Wray has named Jermicha Fomby as the special agent in charge of the Jackson Field Office in Mississippi. He recently served as a section chief in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Below is details about Fomby’s career provided by the Department of Justice:

Fomby joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003 and was assigned to the Akron Resident Agency of the Cleveland Field Office, where he investigated criminal matters. In 2006, he transferred to the New York Field Office and investigated Albanian organized crime.

Fomby worked major drug trafficking, organized crime, and public corruption investigations. In addition, he was an instructor for an FBI program that trained foreign investigators in undercover work in public corruption and counterterrorism cases.

In 2010, Mr. Fomby deployed to the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan and served as the executive officer in support of FBI international operations.

In 2013, he was promoted to supervisory special agent in the New York Field Office’s National Security Human Intelligence Squad. In 2014, he developed and led the Hudson Valley White Collar Crime Task Force in the Hudson Valley Resident Agency in New Windsor.

Mr. Fomby was assigned to the Inspection Division at Headquarters in 2016 and served as an assistant inspector and team leader. He was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the El Paso Field Office in Texas in 2018, responsible for the criminal, intelligence, administrative, and resident agency programs.

In 2019, Mr. Fomby was promoted to section chief in the Criminal Investigative Division at Headquarters, where he was responsible for strategic intelligence for several criminal programs.

The next year, he served as chief of CID’s Violent Crime Section, responsible for gang, violent crimes, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation of children programs.

Mr. Fomby earned a bachelor’s from Miles College in Birmingham, Alabama; a master’s in organizational management from Tusculum College in Greenville, Tennessee; and a master’s in education from Seton Hall University in East Orange, New Jersey. Prior to joining the FBI, he served on active duty in the U.S Army.

Department of Justice