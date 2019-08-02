Fondren After 5 returns

Thursday was the return of Fondren After 5. It was filled with plenty of fun.

Businesses look forward to the family-friendly event in the hip, historic part of town.

They open their doors to friends and anyone who wants to stop by during Fondren After 5.

“It used to be a ‘Sip and See’ where people would come and just see what businesses had to offer,” said Patty Watson, the owner of D’Tangled Salon.

Watson says it’s now a street party packed with vendors, bands, and people just enjoying themselves when they finish up work.

“It’s been a lot of rainy First Thursdays, and now it’s just getting to where people are coming back out and feeling good about it,” said Watson. “A lot of wonderful vendors are out here, just enjoying Fondren.”

Jeremy Thompson keeps coming back.

“They canceled one in June because it had rained and the Fourth of July they had a First Thursday so this is my third one,” said Thompson. “It’s once a month so I enjoying being out here.”

“It’s like a little pocket that reminds me of home,” said Ryan Schoenborn who came out to the event.

Schoenborn says just being in Fondren makes him feel like he’s back home in Austin, Texas.

While we were at Fondren After 5, we asked some event-goers what they think about the upcoming primary election, one person told us they plan to vote for those who will serve the people best. Another voter said they can’t wait to see how the GOP race for governor turns out.