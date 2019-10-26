Fondren Cellars robbed at gunpoint

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a business robbery in the Fondren area.
The robbery happened at the Fondren Cellars located in the 600 block of Duling Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
Officers said a man armed with a gun stole an undetermined amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect was captured on store surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
