Fondren Renaissance Foundation encourages neighbors to support medical community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Fondren Renaissance Foundation is encouraging neighbors to support St. Dominic Hospital and the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

According to FRF, both facilities need Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

St. Dominic needs (new or unused):

Medical Isolation and Protective Gowns

Surgical and Procedural Masks (N95)

Medical Eye-wear

Face Sheilds

The items can be delivered to St. Dominic Toulouse Building at 3800 I-55 Frontage Road, Human Resources. The building will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

UMMC needs (new or unused):

Medical Isolation and Protective Gowns

Surgical and Procedural Masks (N95)

Nitrile Gloves

Medical Eye-wear

Face Sheilds

The items can be delivered to the Peachtree Street entrance in front of the School of Medicine. Donations will be taken Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monetary donations can be sent to UMMC, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.

At this point, home-made cloth face masks are not acceptable.

You can also purchase gift cards from Fondren restaurants to provide meals for patient families and front-line medical staff members. You can drop off the gift cards at the above delivery locations.