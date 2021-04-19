Fondren restaurants struggle to find new hires amid pandemic

Campbell’s Bakery in Fondren looking to a fill a few positions on April 19, 2021 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Restaurants were among the businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic in the last year. Those who have reopened their businesses in the Fondren neighborhood are facing a new challenge to find employees.

Owner of Campbell’s Bakery, Mitchell Moore, said he had to lay off his staff during the pandemic. Bringing people back wasn’t easy either.

With a return to normal slowly happening, Moore hopes to get back up to full staff.

“I need decorators, I need bakers, people who know what they’re doing in the industry,” he said.

Moore hopes to find three more people with some experience in baking. When those people are hired, they will be able to hit the ground running.

Nearby, Basil’s is tackling the same issue. They hope to hire people in all positions.

“Cashiers, counter service, prep cooks, line cooks, really any position,” said Nathan Glenn, owner of Basil’s.

He is willing to take on employees with limited or no experience. He said work ethic is what matters most.

“A lot of times, it’s good to get someone fresh. They haven’t picked up any bad habits yet, as long as the energy and attitude is good, and they’re willing to work,” said Glenn.

Both restaurant owners said they’ll keep an open mind with hiring, and they encourage anyone interested to stop by each restaurant.