Food and toy giveaway in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and daughter in Edwards delivered food and toys to those in need this holiday season.

“Toys for Joy” and “Meals to Heal” became an initiative for the owners of Lee’s Heavenly Barbecue. On Saturday, there were lines of cars stretched along Main Street in the town.

“It started with 50 bags for book bags, and it’s now grown to 1,500. And now, we’re able to do the food bags now and the toys,” stated Monike Myles, a community leader.

“This is the third giveaway that I’ve been involved with in Edwards, and I’ve always been surprised at how generous the community turns out to be,” said State Senator John Horhn.

State Representative Stephanie Foster, Mayor Marcus Wallace and other community leaders helped with the event.

