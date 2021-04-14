Food box distribution at Mississippi Fairgrounds set for April 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), along with the Mississippi Crisis Foundation, will distribute more than 2,500 food boxes. The event will start at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

“The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is proud to partner with the Mississippi Crisis Foundation on this endeavor,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “A lot of our citizens are still struggling with health and loss of work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re glad to be able to assist Mississippi families in need on the State Fairgrounds.”



The food boxes will be filled with meat, milk, cheese, yogurt, potatoes, and apples. Those receiving a food box will also collect two and a half dozen eggs.

Those who plan to pick up a food box must remain in their vehicles with the windows up. MDAC volunteers will wear masks and gloves at all times and when instructed, the public will be allowed to open their car trunks for placement of their food box.

On the day of the event, the public must enter through Gate 1 on Jefferson Street and exit through Gate 6 on Greymont Street.