Food box distribution, flu shot event to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is partnering with Draw a Smile Foundation and Mississippi Department of Health to host a food box distribution and flu shot event on Thursday, October 29 at 3 p.m.

The event will be located at Metrocenter Mall main entrance at 3645 Highway 80 West in Jackson while supplies last.

