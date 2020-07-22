Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

Food box & PPE giveaway in Byram

News
Posted: / Updated:

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a free food box and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) giveaway in Byram on Thursday, July 23.

The giveaway will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at 110 Holiday Lane.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories