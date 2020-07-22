Food box & PPE giveaway in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a free food box and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) giveaway in Byram on Thursday, July 23.
The giveaway will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at 110 Holiday Lane.
