JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Community Education Center is collecting non-perishable canned goods for its new center at 750 North State Street in Jackson.

Please join us in providing a safety net for food insecurity in our area. We will pick from your business or organization! Mississippi Community Education Center

Their current needs are listed below:

All canned goods

Fresh produce

Monetary donations

If you have any questions, call 601-366-6405.