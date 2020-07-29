Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Food giveaway on Thursday in Byram

News
Posted: / Updated:

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a food giveaway to citizens in Byram on Thursday, July 30.

The giveaway will be at Greater Deliverance Church of God in Christ from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The church is located at 110 Holiday Lane.

Organizers said more than 1,500 food boxes (one box per family) will be given away.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories