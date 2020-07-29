Food giveaway on Thursday in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a food giveaway to citizens in Byram on Thursday, July 30.
The giveaway will be at Greater Deliverance Church of God in Christ from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The church is located at 110 Holiday Lane.
Organizers said more than 1,500 food boxes (one box per family) will be given away.
