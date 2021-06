JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Shocking video showed the inside of John Hughes' home. There are cut wires, damage to the walls, and a motorcycle in the middle of the living room. A neighbor told Hughes the moment she saw something wasn't right.

"About three months ago, maybe a little later, she called me and told me someone had broken in my back door. So I come down, and I replace the back door. Next time she called me and told me someone was moving into my house," he said.