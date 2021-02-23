Food pantries adjust to outages across Mississippi to provide for those in need

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Across Mississippi, many people are still feeling the impact of days of power and water outages. Food pantries are working to help those in need.

Quincy Robinson, with the Mississippi Food Network, said, “The same challenges that everybody that lives in this area residentially. With road conditions the way they were, we were unable to continue our operations as normal.”

Robinson said one of the biggest challenges was dealing with the water situation in Jackson. He said this affects other partnering agencies and businesses as well.

“A lot of it dealing with the water situations where they can’t operate normally right now, and that is having a very big impact on how they can get the foods that people need in particular areas.”

Christian Services Inc. had to change the way they operate to meet the demands of the people who need the most help.

“To make sure that people didn’t go days without having any food, we came in on Sunday night and worked for a couple of hours and pushed out between 500 to 550 trays just to help those in need,” said Thomas Joiner, with Christian Services Inc.