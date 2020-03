JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Food Network is making sure that food gets to every corner of the state so that food pantry shelves can stay stocked.

Charles Beady is the CEO at the food bank. He said food is in high demand, and it’s hard to keep up.

They are asking for donations from the community to help keep up with that demand if you would like to help you can click here: Mississippi Food Network.