JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army, along with Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, will distribute food and water on Thursday, April 8 at 9:00 a.m.

The event will be held at the Golden Key Community Center on 3450 Albermarle Road in Jackson. A total of 320 boxes of food and 500 cases of water will be passed out for senior citizens and neighbors who are in need of necessities.