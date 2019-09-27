Foodie Friday Fest in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- A Jackson business is hosting another Foodie Friday Festival downtown for people to enjoy live entertainment and food today from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sherry Wallace, the event coordinator and owner of SW Envision Management, said the purpose of the festival is to allow those in the community to have a different taste of what Mississippi has to offer.

Food vendors such as Fratelli Italian Ice, Smokey’s Meal on Wheels, Smokin 7, 2 for 7 Kitchen Food Truck and others will be set up along 200 South President Street.

The event will also have live music by Saxophonist Jayron Durr and pop-up boutiques.

