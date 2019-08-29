Forecasters are tracking Dorian in Mississippi using weather balloons

While hurricane Dorian may be many miles away from Mississippi it’s not clear how it will impact the gulf coast, meteorologists here are keeping a close watch.

Dorian is on a path for Florida, but forecasters say after that the path becomes uncertain.

Meteorologists in the Magnolia state are tracking conditions.

“We have our weather balloon here , which is already prepared to launch our radiosonde into the atmosphere to gather some extra weather information which will hopefully feed a good supply of data for all the forecast models for hurricane Dorian,” said Nicolas Fenner a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.