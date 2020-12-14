Forest boy gets horse shipped to home as surprise Christmas gift

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – 12-year-old Marzavious was determined to buy a horse for Christmas. So, he turned to YouTuber Alan Palmer, who is the owner of The Farm on Route 66, in Arizona.

“On my YouTube channel I had just said I had horses for sell and if someone wanted one for Christmas to let me know. All of a sudden I’m talking to this kid and he’s asking me about my horses for sell and I said “how old are you anyway,” said Palmer.

“I said 11 nevermind I just had a birthday 12,” said Marzavious.

But that still wasn’t old enough, so he waited for his mom to get home.

“I get home he said somebody wants to talk to you, so I said not right now. I took a nap, I woke up and he gave me the phone.”

When they talked, Alan said he wanted to gift Marzavious the horse for Christmas, but it sounded too good to be true.

“I was like umm…I really brushed it off. I said okay.”

But it wasn’t supporters of the Farm on Route 66 YouTube Channel from all over the country pitched in to help and shipping a horse from Arizona to Mississippi is pricey. Luckily, the shipping company wanted to help too.

“The shipping company deducted a hundred dollars when they heard the story. The veterinarian gave me half price on the health certificate and the cogging test I had to get. Everyone wanted to help out too.”

On Saturday, Marzavious got the surprise of a lifetime.

“I was surprised like I was like shocked because my mama told me we were about to leave, but she was cheesing then when I went outside I saw a horse and I was like whoa.”

The two have already become close and she has the perfect name– Rudolph.

