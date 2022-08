JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Public Schools announced due to low water pressure, Forest Hill High School will shift to virtual learning with synchronous instruction Wednesday, August 24.

There will not be in-person learning.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick at the school’s front entrance during normal meal times.

Breakfast will be served from 8:00-9:00 a.m. and lunch will be from12:30 – 2:30 p.m.