Forest Service closes recreation areas as Tropical Storm Ida approaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced the closure of recreation areas Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28 at ranger districts in south Mississippi. This is a precautionary measure ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Effective immediately, all recreation areas, trails, and trailheads on the De Soto Ranger District are closed.

Effective at Noon on Saturday, all recreation areas, trails, and trailheads on the Bienville Ranger District will be closed.

Effective at 2 p.m. on Saturday, all recreation areas, trails, and trailheads on the Chickasawhay Ranger District will be closed.

Effective at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Okhissa Lake Recreation Area and Clear Springs Recreation Area on the Homochitto Ranger District will be closed.

Forest Service staff will assess recreation areas after the storm passes to determine re-opening.

