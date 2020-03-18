Former AG Jim Hood joins litigation boutique

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood joined Weisbrod Matteis & Copley PLLC, which is a litigation boutique. It’s leading practice is representing policyholders affected by natural disasters. Hood will serve as counsel in the firm’s Jackson office.

“Over his exemplary career as a public servant, Jim demonstrated a genuine concern for victims of injustice that aligns with the values of Weisbrod Matteis & Copley and makes him an ideal addition,” WMC Chairman August Matteis said. “Jim is a gifted legal strategist and trial lawyer, but the heart that he brings to his matters is what sets him apart.”

Hood will lead WMC’s State Attorneys General practice by representing states in their efforts to hold companies liable for harm to consumers and economic damage to states. He will not be working at WMC on specific matters that he oversaw as attorney general.

For the past several years, WMC has represented the State of Mississippi in a number of Hurricane Katrina-related lawsuits against insurance companies.

“During my time as attorney general, I hired a lot of excellent law firms, and Weisbrod Matteis & Copley is the equal of any of them,” Hood said. “I have the greatest respect for the work they have done across the country, and particularly in my state following Hurricane Katrina. This move only underlines WMC’s commitment to the Gulf South region.”