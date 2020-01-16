Former Alcorn State historian passes away

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Alcorn State University historian and administrator passed away. Dr. Josephine McCann Posey, a 1970 graduate, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Posey authored two books on the university’s history, “Succeeding Against Great Odds: Alcorn State University in its Second Century” and “Against Great Odds: The History of Alcorn State University.” She also authored the paperback, pictorial history documenting the university and notable alumni, “Alcorn State University and the National Alumni Association.”

In 1984, Posey became the first female to serve as the dean of the School of Education and Psychology. She became interim vice president for Academic Affairs in 2007. Posey also spent time as the special assistant to the president at Alcorn, professor, and department chairperson.

President Dr. Felecia M. Nave remembers Posey as a treasured and hard-working Alcornite who was committed to the betterment of the university.

“Dr. Posey was a respected and recognizable Alcorn icon that everyone loved,” said Nave. “Her passing deeply saddens us. She dedicated her time to promoting the greatness of her beloved alma mater to the world. The Alcorn community will dearly miss her commitment to the university and genuine spirit. I sincerely extend the university’s and my deepest sympathies to the McCann and Posey families and loved ones.”

Funeral arrangement services will be announced in the following days.