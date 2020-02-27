Former Canton officer indicted on fraud charges

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Canton police officer was indicted on insurance fraud, wire fraud and alteration of records.

The indictment was filed on February 12 against Toni Tomeka Borden. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Borden committed the crimes between October and November 2019.

Investigators said Borden tried to defraud Safeco Insurance Company after her daughter was involved in an accident on October 14. Borden allegedly claimed that she was driving the vehicle, but her daughter was the driver. The AG’s Office said her daughter was unlicensed and uninsured.

According to investigators, Borden also changed a record at the Canton Police Department after the accident.

You can read the full indictment in the attachment below: