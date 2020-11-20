Former Canton Police Chief Milton Luckett passes away from COVID-19

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Canton Police Chief Milton Luckett passed away after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to his son, Rico.

Luckett’s son said his father contracted the virus on Tuesday, November 10, while he was at a nursing home in Madison. He passed away on Thursday, November 19, at his home in Canton.

“He was a good chief. He was the people’s person, and he cared a lot about the community. He wanted people to do right,” said Chief Brown.

Luckett served with the department for more than 30 years. He was 73 years old.

