Former Canton police officer pleads guilty to insurance fraud

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Toni Tameka Borden, a former Canton police officer, pled guilty to one count of insurance fraud. Borden was sentenced Monday in Madison County Circuit Court.

In her plea, Borden admitted to falsifying an accident report to recover compensation from Safeco Insurance for a wreck earlier in the year. In the report, she claimed she was driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck, but her uninsured and unlicensed daughter was driving the vehicle.

Judge Dewey Arthur sentenced Borden to three years in the custody of Mississippi Department of Corrections, with two years to serve on the Intensive Supervision Program followed by one year of supervised probation.

Borden was also ordered to pay the amount of $21,131.85 to Safeco Insurance Company, as well as all related court costs. She must surrender her Law Enforcement Certification.

