Former coach of Rebul Academy faces sex charges involving student

News
Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested the former head football coach of Rebul Academy on a sexual battery charge.

Christopher Dwayne Ingram, 37, was also a teacher at the school. Investigators said the charge stemmed from an investigation of his contact with a female student while he worked at Rebul Academy.

Ingram was arrested on Thursday, September 17, at the Hind County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories