Former coach of Rebul Academy faces sex charges involving student

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - For only the second time on record, the entire list of hurricane names has been used. The 2020 hurricane season continues at record pace, with 20 of the 23 named storms forming earlier than ever recorded. Now that the entire list of names, which is decided by the World Meteorological Organization, has been exhausted, the Greek alphabet must be used. (It is worth noting that Q, U, X, Y, and Z are never used to name storms because English, Spanish, and Portuguese lack enough names using those letters.)

All tropical storms & hurricane forming for the rest of the 2020 hurricane season will be named using the Greek alphabet. The 2005 hurricane season is the only other year that has used Greek names for tropical systems. But, 2005 didn't have to use a Greek name until October 8th. So 2005 has run out of names even earlier than before. The name “Zeta” was the final storm of the 2005 season, which would only be 6 more named storms would need to form this .