Former coach of Rebul Academy faces sex charges involving student

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested the former head football coach of Rebul Academy on a sexual battery charge.
Christopher Dwayne Ingram, 37, was also a teacher at the school. Investigators said the charge stemmed from an investigation of his contact with a female student while he worked at Rebul Academy.
Ingram was arrested on Thursday, September 17, at the Hind County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. This is an ongoing investigation.
