Former coast bus driver convicted for abuse and assault

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Antionette Jane Raymond, 58, was found guilty by a Jackson County jury for contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault.

According to a news release, on the second day of trial, the jury reached a verdict in 30 minutes on Wednesday after Raymond testified on her own behalf for her treatment of a disabled child riding her school bus in 2014 and 2015. Raymond, a former St. Martin school bus driver, claimed she wasn’t in the right frame of mind at the time of the crime.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Krebs delayed sentencing until he receives a pre-sentence report on Raymond that will include Raymond’s background and medical conditions.

Raymond faces 18 months on the misdemeanor charges.