Former Columbus chief financial officer convicted of embezzlement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced former City of Columbus Chief Financial Officer Milton Rawle, Jr. has been convicted of embezzlement in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Rawle was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in August 2020 after being indicted. He embezzled nearly $300,000 by transferring public money to his own bank account. A $354,896.27 demand letter was issued to him upon arrest.

A judge sentenced Rawle to spend twenty years in prison. The Auditor’s office has already recovered nearly $250,000 of Rawle’s demand by filing a claim against his surety bond, and the court ordered him to repay what is still owed to Columbus taxpayers.

“Another investigation—this time into one of the largest municipal embezzlements in recent memory in Mississippi—and another guilty plea,” said White. “With this prison sentence, law enforcement and the courts have sent the message that stealing taxpayer dollars is not a victimless crime. There are serious consequences for embezzlers in Mississippi. Anyone else thinking of stealing is now on notice.”