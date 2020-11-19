Former deputy municipal clerk arrested in Monticello, owes over $41K

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested Kimberly Davis, a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Monticello. Upon arrest, Davis was issued a demand letter showing she owes $41,856.79 to Monticello taxpayers.

According to White, a Lawrence County grand jury indicted Davis for embezzlement and alteration of records after investigators from the Auditor’s office showed evidence she executed a cash-skimming scheme. Davis is accused of embezzling from the town by taking cash meant to pay water bills. From January 2018 to February 2019, she is alleged to have taken approximately $19,000 from the Town water department.

Davis was arrested by Special Agents at her Monticello residence and transported to jail by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Her bond was set at $5,000 by the court.

If convicted on both counts, Davis faces up to 30 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

