Former district attorney’s office investigator found guilty of embezzlement

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White announced Joe Edney has been convicted of embezzlement in Tunica County. The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.

“This is another successful investigation, followed by a guilty plea, from the team in the Auditor’s office,” said White. “We will continue to build strong embezzlement cases around the state so that your money is protected.”

Edney is a former investigator for the district attorney in the 11th Circuit Court District, and he was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in October 2019 after being indicted. White said Edney used his position overseeing a pre-trial diversion program to deposit public money meant to pay court fees into his own personal bank account.

A date for a sentencing hearing has not yet been set. However, the State Auditor’s office has already recovered the full amount listed in the demand letter issued to Edney – over $14,000 – and returned it to the district attorney’s office.

“We are pleased to work with Auditor White’s office in this and other cases to protect Mississippi taxpayers from fraud and abuse,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Violating the taxpayers’ trust like this simply will not be tolerated.”