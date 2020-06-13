Former First Lady of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians dies from coronavirus

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV)- The former First Lady of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The MBCI announced the death of Lena John Denson Friday in a Facebook post.

She was the wife of former Miko Beasley Denson, who served as the Tribal Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw.

The family issued the following statement on her passing:

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered so it is with our deepest sorrow to announce the passing of our beloved “Pokni”, wife of former Miko Beasley Denson and MBCI’s First Lady, LENA JOHN DENSON.

We, the family of Lena Denson, would like to thank our extended family, friends and the community for the outpouring of love we have received. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we find the strength to say our goodbyes.

We are truly grateful for the nurses and doctors who fought to protect our precious Pokni from the COVID virus. But God saw her suffering and called her to her heavenly home…

Our family will endure the pain of not hearing her voice, having her hugs and most importantly the love she had for everyone. However, we find comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering from this dreaded virus and this is not our final goodbye, it’s “till we meet again”.