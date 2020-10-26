Former Golden State Warrior donates $60K to Sonic Boom of the South

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sonic Boom of the South received a $60,000 donation from Monta Ellis, a former NBA shooting guard nicknamed the “Mississippi Bullet.” The Jackson native spent 12 seasons in the NBA, which included playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

“I am always overjoyed and humbled when anyone donates to our students and program. This particular donation is unique because Monta Ellis and I grew up together in the same neighborhood,” said Dr. Roderick Little, director of bands.

Together, the young men attended Lanier High School in Jackson. There, Ellis was named a McDonald’s All-American and first-team Parade All-American. Little was on his way to becoming one of the youngest band directors in JSU history.

In 2005, Ellis was selected 40th overall NBA draft pick by the Golden State Warriors.

“Anybody from Jackson can tell you what the Sonic Boom means to our city. Growing up, kids either want to be a J-5 drum major or J-Sette. I believe in what Dr. Little is doing with the Boom, and I want to do whatever I can to keep making it stronger and give more students a chance to be part of that legacy and earn an education,” said Ellis, according to Sonic Boom media.

If you would like to donate to the Boom, click here.

