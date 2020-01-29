Former Gov. Phil Bryant joins consulting firm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Governor Phil Bryant joined the newly branded Bryant Songy Snell Global Partners, formerly Songy LLC. The strategy and business development firm launched in September 2019 by Joey Songy, the governor’s former chief of staff.

According to a news release, Bryant will focus on economic development in the Southeast and international trade markets, and remain active in national and local political arenas.

“While serving as governor, nearly all of our objectives centered around education and economic development, and this opportunity will allow me to continue to advocate for education and economic opportunity in the private sector,” said Gov. Bryant. “I’m excited to have a firm where these driving forces can be cultivated, with two great partners, for years to come.”

The consulting firm offers economic and business development, public relations, strategic planning and government affairs services.

“I began consulting for companies and organizations with the objective of continuing much of the meaningful work that defined Gov. Bryant’s administration,” said Songy. “The impact from Gov. Bryant’s extraordinary leadership has left its mark on the public sector, and this firm will allow him to bring those abilities to bear in the private sector. Katie brings to our firm vast policy experience and expertise both in the public and private arenas. Together, their leadership will help us chart future economic expansion across the marketplace.”