Former Gulfport tax return preparer sentenced for filing false returns

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Gulfport tax return preparer was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday for aiding and assisting in the preparation of false returns.

According to documents and information provided to the court, Alvin Mays owned and operated City Tax Service. From 2012 through 2017, Mays prepared – and trained his employees to prepare – false tax returns. To fraudulently inflate client refunds, the returns claimed false education credits and losses from fictitious business. Prosecutors said Mays charged his clients exorbitant preparation fees, sometimes as high as $1,600 per return. In all, Mays’s conduct caused a tax loss to the United States of more than $900,000.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden ordered Mays to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $321,605 in restitution to the United States.

