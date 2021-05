JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - With May being 'Asian American Pacific Islander' month, there's a story about a group of people who made significant contributions to the Mississippi Delta.

Emily Jones, the curator of the Mississippi Chinese Heritage Museum at Delta State University in Cleveland, said, "The Chinese came to the Delta to kind of fill the niche of freed labor. They worked in the fields. They were kind of brought over under the guise that they would be wealthy from doing this, be able to send money back to their families. But they realized really quickly that that was not what was going to happen. They moved from the fields into running grocery stores, small stores, and they served a black clientele and provided a buffer as well for the white populations in the Delta."