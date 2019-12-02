Former Jackson Councilman and Public Service Commissioner dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson Councilman and Public Service Commissioner has died. Nielsen Cochran was 78 years old.
We learned this information about the passing from Phil Bryant after he released a statement via Twitter.
Deborah and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Nielsen Cochran. He served on the Jackson City Council and later as Public Service Commissioner. We pray the Good Lord will help assuage the pain of this loss to his wonderful wife Connie and all who loved Nielsen.Phil Bryant via Twiiter