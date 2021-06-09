Former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dale Danks, Jr., an attorney and the former mayor of the City of Jackson, has passed away. According to his family, Danks passed away on Wednesday, June 9, after being hospitalized due to a stroke.

In a statement, the family said, “We are deeply saddened to announce that Dale Danks, Jr., passed away today as a result of complications from a stroke. He died peacefully surrounded by family. The family is grateful for the love and support being extended by our friends, family, and community.”

Danks, 81, served as Jackson mayor from 1977 to 1989.

