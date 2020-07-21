Former Jackson police officer indicted for enticement of a minor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 14, 2020, and charged with one count of enticement of a minor. Mark Coleman, 57, was also charged with one count of destroying, concealing and impeding the investigation.

According to Count 1 of the indictment, Coleman allegedly used a cellular telephone to attempt to persuade, induce, entice or coerce a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity. According to Count 2 of the indictment, Coleman allegedly deleted text messages and images of a minor female from his cellphone and disconnected service to a cellphone he had purchased for the minor female victim, in an attempt to impede, obstruct or influence the investigation.

He will appear for arraignment before United States Magistrate Judge Keith Ball on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

If convicted, Coleman faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for enticement of a minor and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for destroying, concealing and impeding the investigation.

