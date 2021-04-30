Former Jackson police officer sentenced for destroying evidence of involvement with teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, 58-year-old Mark Anthony Coleman, a former Jackson Police Officer, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for destroying evidence of his involvement with a 16-year-old female, according to the Department of Justice.

Coleman was charged in a federal criminal indictment on July 14, 2020, and he pled guilty before Judge Lee on January 21, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.