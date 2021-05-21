Former Jackson Public Schools employee charged with sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former staff member of Bailey APAC Middle School was arrested and charged with sexual battery on May 20, 2021.

The suspect has been identified as Collins Robinson, 36. According to a statement from the Jackson Public School District (JPS), Robinson was arrested following an investigation that began on May 6 after a student accused him of inappropriate physical contact.

“Robinson, who is no longer employed with the school district, was placed on administrative leave May 6 while a thorough investigation was conducted by Campus Enforcement and local law enforcement agencies. While we are deeply saddened by the allegations, the safety and well-being of our students remains a top priority for our District,” said Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement for JPS.

