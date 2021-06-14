Former JPS band volunteer pleads guilty to producing child porn

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said a former Jackson Public School (JPS) band volunteer and bus driver pled guilty on Monday to producing child pornography.

According to court documents, Jerrell Lea’Shun Jackson, 34, recorded himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with minor females beginning in 2017 and continuing through 2018 at his apartment in Ridgeland.

Jackson pled guilty to three counts of producing child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 30, 2021, and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.