Former JPS teacher sentenced on sex charges involving student

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson Public School District teacher was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday. Dr. Reginald Barnes was found guilty on two counts of gratification of lust against a minor on November 9.

On October 16, 2018, Barnes was arrested and charged with sexual battery and gratification of lust involving a student.

A judge sentenced Barnes to 15 years for each count, and he must serve at least 12 years in prison.

Upon his release, Barnes will be under supervision and will have to pay a $7,500 fine. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

