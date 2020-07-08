Breaking News
Former JSU president found guilty on several charges in connection to prostitution bust

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson State University President Dr. William Bynum Jr. was found guilty on three different charges.

In February 2020, Bynum, along with former JSU professor Shonda McCarthy and 15 others, were arrested in connection to a prostitution sting in Clinton. The suspects were accused of responding to an online ad for prostitution services set up by undercover officers.

Bynum was ordered to pay a $200 fine for procuring services of a prostitute, a $350 fine for false statement of identity and a $350 fine for simple possession of marijuana. He will also have six months suspended.

